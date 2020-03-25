CVA Family Office LLC Invests $3.07 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. 5,566,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,442. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

