CVA Family Office LLC Invests $3 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,694. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

