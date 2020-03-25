CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $9.15 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 8.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after buying an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,723. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

