CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,618. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.