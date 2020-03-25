CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 19,655 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

