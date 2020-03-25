CVA Family Office LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

