Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 634,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

