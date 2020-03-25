CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Binance, LBank and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00587473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084743 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 783.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006338 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, IDCM, Huobi, Zebpay, IDEX, CoinBene, Koinex, Cobinhood, Binance, BCEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Tokenomy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

