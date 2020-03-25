CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.39.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

