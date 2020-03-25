Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.40% of Daily Journal worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DJCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.65. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other Daily Journal news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $58,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

