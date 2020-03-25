Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.41 ($51.64).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.77 ($34.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,137,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

