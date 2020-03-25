Daimler (ETR:DAI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.41 ($51.64).

DAI traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €29.77 ($34.61). 15,137,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.31. Daimler has a 12 month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

