Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,858. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.