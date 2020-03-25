Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.