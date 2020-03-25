DAPS Coin Price Up 32.4% This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, Bitbox and SWFT. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $552,031.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.04105423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012777 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

