Dare Bioscience (DARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DARE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,757. Dare Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.