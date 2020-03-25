Databroker (DTX) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $9,149.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.04188906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.