David A. Preiser Sells 7,126 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 7,126 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $345,040.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

