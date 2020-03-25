David R. Emery Sells 6,250 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

