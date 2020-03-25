David Russ Steinhardt Acquires 3,994 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42.

David Russ Steinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, David Russ Steinhardt acquired 10,000 shares of Mackinac Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 40,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFNC. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.