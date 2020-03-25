Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Davita by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $430,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Davita by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

DVA stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

