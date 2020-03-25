DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,655.13 ($100.70).

LON:DCC traded up GBX 578 ($7.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,888 ($64.30). 594,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,954 ($65.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,496.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,431.05.

DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

