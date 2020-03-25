DECENT (DCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,174.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. DECENT has a market cap of $532,678.54 and $6,174.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005614 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bittrex, LBank, BCEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

