Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.