DeepOnion Price Up 39.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $825.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, RightBTC, BiteBTC and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003787 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029014 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

