Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 6.6% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $125,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. 58,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

