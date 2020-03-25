DEEX (DEEX) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $439,287.57 and approximately $1,864.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004989 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000195 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.