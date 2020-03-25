Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of FIVG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 145,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

