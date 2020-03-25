Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

DELL traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 3,740,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,910. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

