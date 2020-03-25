Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

DLPH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,458. The company has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

