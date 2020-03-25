Delphy Achieves Market Capitalization of $461,609.64 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a total market cap of $461,609.64 and approximately $428.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.