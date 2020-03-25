Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

DAL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680,176. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $71,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

