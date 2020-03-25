DENTSPLY SIRONA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average daily volume of 732 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

