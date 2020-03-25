Desjardins Comments on CI Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Desjardins dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.87. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,920 shares in the company, valued at C$1,683,990. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$964,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,211 shares of company stock worth $4,190,661.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

