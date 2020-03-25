Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

DOOO opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 307,951 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

