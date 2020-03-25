Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BRP in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.70. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

