Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.30 ($7.33).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA:DBK traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €6.43 ($7.48). 29,559,951 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.74 and its 200-day moving average is €7.23. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.