Deutsche Bank Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $85.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $149.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.