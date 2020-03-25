Deutsche Bank Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $79.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $99.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Trex stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. 9,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,213. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $11,787,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $2,444,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

