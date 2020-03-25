Deutsche Bank Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $94.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 208,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,519. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

