Deutsche Bank Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Buy

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 349,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

