Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEQ. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.49 ($30.80).

Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.18 ($15.33). The stock had a trading volume of 807,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.67.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

