Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €15.45 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €15.45 ($17.97) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.67 ($15.89).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €1.21 ($1.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.90 ($11.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,523,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.40. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.35 and a 200 day moving average of €14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

