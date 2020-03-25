Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.22 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.90 ($39.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,685 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.13.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

