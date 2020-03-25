Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €2.10 ($2.44) on Wednesday, reaching €33.90 ($39.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,685 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.13.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

