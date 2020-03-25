Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.22 ($43.28).

DWNI stock traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.90 ($39.42). 2,003,946 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.13.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

