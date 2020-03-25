Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Devon Energy worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

DVN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,025,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,673. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

