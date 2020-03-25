DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $236.21 on Wednesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 218.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,226 shares of company stock worth $25,292,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

