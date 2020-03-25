DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107,546 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of DexCom worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,464. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,226 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,532. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

