DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267.50 ($3.52).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS Furniture stock traded up GBX 26.20 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.84). 155,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.